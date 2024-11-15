The Russian Armed Forces sabotage and reconnaissance group entered the Chernihiv region through the poorly guarded border, entered the settlements of Gremyach and Muravy and planted Russian flags there. The video shows Russian flags on the bridge over the Sudost River. The enemy apparently drove the border guards from the Chernihiv region to be butchered at the Kursk salient.

The Russian command has not yet disclosed its plans for action in the Chernihiv region.