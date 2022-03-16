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USA Is The Bully... Dear World, We Apologize! We're In The Process Of Taking This Country Back From These Corrupt Politicians
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188 views • March 16, 2022
We have a rogue "Deep State" government that has committed every International war crime imaginable. We have to take this country back before they get us into their planned WWIII.
A Patriot is NOT somebody That blindly follows his government, a Patriot is somebody that holds his government accountable.
#USAIsTheBully #USA #America #DeepState #WarCrimes #Hypocrisy #WWIII
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
A Patriot is NOT somebody That blindly follows his government, a Patriot is somebody that holds his government accountable.
#USAIsTheBully #USA #America #DeepState #WarCrimes #Hypocrisy #WWIII
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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