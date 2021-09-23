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A Maha Yogi Commands the Matrix - Shunyamurti Teaching
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26 views • September 23, 2021
The urgency of transcendence is here and now, and Sat Yogis must pop the quantum wave of ego-consciousness to break through all obstacles and let the light of cosmic-consciousness shine with the power of love--this alone can heal the world. Shunyamurti reminds us that we are mahayogis, and we must awaken ourselves to help awaken all souls.
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