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Two Weeks to Flatten the Fuel Curve: Digital IDs, Rationing, Energy Austerity
The Prisoner
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279 views • Yesterday

Countries worldwide are rolling out strikingly similar "energy austerity" measures overnight--including digital ID-based fuel rationing, 4-day workweeks, license-plate driving bans, AC temperature caps, and more--all in response to the latest crisis. But don't worry, they say, it's just for "2 weeks" ... let's talk about it.

https://unshadowed.org

https://www.patreon.com/iceagefarmer

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/two-weeks-to-flatten-the-fuel-curve

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Mirrored - UNSHADOWED (IceAge F)

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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rationingdigital idstwo weeks to flatten the fuel curveenergy austerity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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