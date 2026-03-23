Two Weeks to Flatten the Fuel Curve: Digital IDs, Rationing, Energy Austerity

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Countries worldwide are rolling out strikingly similar "energy austerity" measures overnight--including digital ID-based fuel rationing, 4-day workweeks, license-plate driving bans, AC temperature caps, and more--all in response to the latest crisis. But don't worry, they say, it's just for "2 weeks" ... let's talk about it.
https://www.patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/two-weeks-to-flatten-the-fuel-curve
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Mirrored - UNSHADOWED (IceAge F)
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