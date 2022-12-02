Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Location scouting and pre-production. I talk about the importance of preparing for shooting
18 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB6BbWrryDg 

(subtitles)

Location Scouting - location scouting before filming. And pre-productionVideo example: preparation for shooting dances on Hare Island, St. Petersburg


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

Video for COUB:

What is Location Scouting https://coub.com/view/39ac5j 

The harsh everyday life of the director of photography

https://coub.com/view/39ac3i 


Keywords
backstageuseful tipspreproductionpreparation for filminglocation scoutingevent shootinglocation reconnaissancebefore video filmingfilming videopreparation for filming video

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket