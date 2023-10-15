Michael Yon Predicts 1 Million Migrants To Pass Through Darien Gap Per Month By 2025

invasion of the United States through our southern border – a border that “doesn’t exist.” In this video clip, Mr. Yon describes how the Darien Gap is being upgraded to accommodate an even larger invasion force.

Currently, anywhere between 3,000-5,000 illegal aliens per day are flowing through this route. About 82,000 came through this route in August, according to the Panamanian government, and likely more than 100,000 in September. Approximately 60 buses per day, each able to hold at least 50 people, depending on the number of children, are commissioned to transport people. According to the governments of Panama and Costa Rica, that number is expected to increase to 200 busloads per day.

In the wake of the Hamas terrorist massacre in Israel, House republicans introduced the “Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission Act” or the “GAZA Act (Breitbart News report HERE). According to Breitbart, “[t]he legislation would prevent Biden’s administration from issuing visas to those with Palestinian Authority passports.” Too little too late, based on Michael Yon’s observations. “I already see people from Gaza coming through all the time, they tell me they’re from Gaza.”

Please WATCH AND SHARE this video report. The administrative deep state is facilitating the invasion of our country, and we have no time left.










