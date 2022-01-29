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BASES2016 Catherine Ansbro The Consciousness Partnership
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53 views • January 29, 2022
The Consciousness of life, living beings be they plant or animal or tree. Dealing with terrestrial life's consciousness is perhaps a better first step to understand, before we deal with ET. Catherine Ansbro, is Canadian, and wife of Eamonn, living in Ireland.
Catherine also does work with the Electric Universe conferences, and Lucy Wyatt.
Catherine also does work with the Electric Universe conferences, and Lucy Wyatt.
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