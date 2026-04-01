BLINDSIDE ALERT (Shortages Begin for Seafood, Meat and Packaged Food)

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Global disruptions in energy, fuel and supply chains are quietly building and when they land, it won’t be gradual, it will hit your life all at once. From rising diesel prices to collapsing fishing fleets and grounding of airlines with fuel rationing already happening, the warning signs are already here. Are you ready before it blindsides you?
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