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BLINDSIDE ALERT (Shortages Begin for Seafood, Meat and Packaged Food)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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475 views • 7 days ago

Global disruptions in energy, fuel and supply chains are quietly building and when they land, it won’t be gradual, it will hit your life all at once. From rising diesel prices to collapsing fishing fleets and grounding of airlines with fuel rationing already happening, the warning signs are already here. Are you ready before it blindsides you?



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Keywords
david dubyneadapt 2030seafood shortageeconomy foodenergy shortagesglobal inflationfuel shortagesupply chain breakdownfood supply crisisrising food pricesfood energycost of living crisiseconomic survivalglobal supply chain disruptionthe civilization cycle podcastfood shortages cominginflation 2026energy crisis 2026fish shortagesmiddle east war impactplastic shortagefish price increasediesel for boats
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