Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: CytoSolve® - Computing Infinity
6 views • 1 day ago

1/8/26

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: CytoSolve® - Computing Infinity


In this presentation, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, reveals why CytoSolve is the breakthrough needed to compute what modern medicine refuses to face: the combinatorial explosion of biology—where millions of natural compounds and thousands of drugs create possibilities that dwarf the number of atoms in the observable universe. CytoSolve integrates validated molecular pathway models into executable, system-level simulations to predict efficacy, toxicity, and synergy upfront, replacing blind trial-and-error and exposing a new standard for discovery and development—faster, cheaper, safer, and explainable. Full Blog Post:https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-cyt...


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM

EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: / drvashiva


healthfreedomresearchtruthlivedr shivainventor of emailcytosolvecomputing infinitydr shiva ayyadura mit phdindependent candidate for presidentunited states us senate
