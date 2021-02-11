Time Games Conspiracy Theorists With Cave Wall Distractions - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election
https://archive.is/0q9UN
No, there wasn’t a massive, secretive cooperative effort between government agencies and corporations to rig the election; It was just a massive, secretive cooperative effort between government agencies and corporations to change the rules of the election
https://twitter.com/vonBarrel/status/...
Why Biden’s ‘Virtual’ Border Could Be Worse Than Trump’s Wall
https://archive.is/ASiIa
Pentagon Will Deploy Active Duty Troops To Support COVID-19 Vaccination Sites
https://archive.vn/pGLYy
Story #2: Germany Hired Koch Institute And Other Scientists To Justify Unconstitutional Lockdowns
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Robert Koch Institute
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_...
Bauernkorso durch Berlin, 8. Februar 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgCUn...
S. Africa Halts Rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine After Shot Falters Against Variant
https://www.statnews.com/2021/02/07/s...
Swiss Say ’No’ to AstraZeneca Vaccine, France Restricts Access
https://www.iol.co.za/news/world/swis...
COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/ar...
Maddow Not News, But “Rhetorical Hyperbole, Incapable of Being Proved True or False”
https://archive.is/xDhm0
60 Minutes: The Swine Flu Fraud of 1976
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KiG5HG...
Story #3: Nevada Bill Would Allow Tech Companies to Create Governments
https://archive.is/9QApV
Nevada Bill to Allow Tech Companies to Create Governments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k39jj...
Google’s Sidewalk Labs: Smart Cities For Dumb Humans
https://www.technocracy.news/googles-...
Google Affiliate Cancels Controversial Toronto “Smart City” Project
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/...
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
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Media Monarchy
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