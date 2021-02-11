BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Time Games Conspiracy Theorists With Cave Wall Distractions - #NewWorldNextWeek
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
52 views • February 11, 2021
corbettreport
552K subscribers

Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election

https://archive.is/0q9UN

No, there wasn’t a massive, secretive cooperative effort between government agencies and corporations to rig the election; It was just a massive, secretive cooperative effort between government agencies and corporations to change the rules of the election

https://twitter.com/vonBarrel/status/...

Why Biden’s ‘Virtual’ Border Could Be Worse Than Trump’s Wall

https://archive.is/ASiIa

Pentagon Will Deploy Active Duty Troops To Support COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

https://archive.vn/pGLYy

Story #2: Germany Hired Koch Institute And Other Scientists To Justify Unconstitutional Lockdowns

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...

Robert Koch Institute

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_...

Bauernkorso durch Berlin, 8. Februar 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgCUn...

S. Africa Halts Rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine After Shot Falters Against Variant

https://www.statnews.com/2021/02/07/s...

Swiss Say ’No’ to AstraZeneca Vaccine, France Restricts Access

https://www.iol.co.za/news/world/swis...

COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/ar...

Maddow Not News, But “Rhetorical Hyperbole, Incapable of Being Proved True or False”

https://archive.is/xDhm0

60 Minutes: The Swine Flu Fraud of 1976

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KiG5HG...

Story #3: Nevada Bill Would Allow Tech Companies to Create Governments

https://archive.is/9QApV

Nevada Bill to Allow Tech Companies to Create Governments

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k39jj...

Google’s Sidewalk Labs: Smart Cities For Dumb Humans

https://www.technocracy.news/googles-...

Google Affiliate Cancels Controversial Toronto “Smart City” Project

https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/...

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support​​​) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join​​​).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy

c/o James Evan Pilato

P.O. Box 22486

Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
cdcconspiracy theoristswhoshotstechnocracybill gatestroopsnewworldnextweekcovid-19scamdemicimperial collegeneil fergusonmrnacovid-19 vaccinationastrazeneca vaccinelegally not vaccines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
Palantir Software Used to Analyze EU Chat Control Reports, Investigation Finds

Palantir Software Used to Analyze EU Chat Control Reports, Investigation Finds

Douglas Harrington
France burns as riots leave 600 police and firefighters hurt and 2,400 arrested

France burns as riots leave 600 police and firefighters hurt and 2,400 arrested

Cassie B.
Digital Identity Wallet: Germany&#8217;s Centralized Convenience vs. the Cost of Privacy

Digital Identity Wallet: Germany’s Centralized Convenience vs. the Cost of Privacy

Douglas Harrington
German taxpayers have paid €400 billion for migration since 2016, so who’s profiting?

German taxpayers have paid €400 billion for migration since 2016, so who’s profiting?

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy