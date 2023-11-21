Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), lead counsel in the first impeachment inquiry against President Trump, said Trump “has to be eliminated” during an interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
https://100percentfedup.com/democrat-congressman-says-donald-trump-has-to-be-eliminated-during-interview/
