Democrat Congressman Says Donald Trump “Has To Be Eliminated”
Published Yesterday

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), lead counsel in the first impeachment inquiry against President Trump, said Trump “has to be eliminated” during an interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

https://100percentfedup.com/democrat-congressman-says-donald-trump-has-to-be-eliminated-during-interview/




