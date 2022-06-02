EP 2975-PM Verdict: Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

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Johnny Depp won his bombshell defamation case Wednesday against Amber Heard after a Virginia jury substantiated the claim that his ex-wife sullied his reputation and damaged his career when she wrote about becoming a “public figure representing domestic abuse” following the couple’s spilt.
The panel of seven in Fairfax decided to award the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star a total $15 million in damages after deliberating for about 13 hours.
Depp, 58, had sued Heard for $50 million over her 2018 Washington Post essay in which she wrote about facing “our culture’s wrath” for speaking out against a powerful man — a warning that seemingly became more prescient with the jury’s decision.
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