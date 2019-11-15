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How this began (the first recorded messages – then Ray tells how it was to go to heaven)
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16 views • November 15, 2019
As the brightest light in the heavens of the century drew closest to Earth in late May and early April 1970, the spiritual messengers of God arrived and began to speak through the voice of an unconscious man. The man had been given back life, after he died, by one with more love in his eyes than he had had ever seen, who gave him a gift. It was given so that you may hear these words, and receive this gift in the same manner of love it had been given to him.
In late March 1970, Ammie Ray Elkins died. Since 1965, he had passed out with severe seizures, unconscious, following serious brain injuries. His breathing could not be felt. His body seemed lifeless. But this time, Ray had just finished praying for death to be free of his pain.
Ray left his body and walked up a "ladder," where he found many people gathered before one who was seated on a throne.
Meanwhile, unknown to him, a voice began to whisper through the body he'd left behind in this near-dying experience. His wife grabbed a tape recorder, hoping his doctor would understand what had recently started happening. She called his name, "Ray!"
A whisper answered: "Not Ray....Body, spirit, soul, God! Many worlds, many universes, many galaxies, like pebbles on a beach, so vast! Each galaxy set up for man's expansion...."
"Which is most important," she asks.
"God!"
"What is God?"
"God...is...everything...."
"God is God!"
As this video begins, you can see the rays of spirit (as Light) flowing into the unconscious body from the the Father in the infinite – then entering into the universes, galaxies and worlds beyond worlds – to enter into a man and speak. This is an actual photo of spiritual messengers sent from God. (Microphones partially obscure the loving face photographed in 1973.) Listen as you hear the very first time spiritual messengers of God were recorded speaking through this voice. Some of their words may bring to mind those written of the beginning (in Genesis 1:1-26 and 6:1-4, or John, chapter 1)
When Ray returned back into his body, April 13, 1970, he described what he had just experienced in heaven. Listen.
Read how, in their own words, the spiritual messengers of God were sent from the Father with the brightest light in the heavens this century to speak to man. See “A Gift from One with More Love in His Eyes than Anyone” at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/a-gift-from-one-with-more-love-in-his-eyes-than-anyone-1c11d854be08
Now their message has been transcribed and published for you to read. See amazon.com/author/a.ray.elkins
Here is a scientific discussion of where Ray went when he left his body to stand with God. Yet more for us to know, here is a discussion of who had entered his body to speak to man, the spiritual messengers of God, and what one sees in spirit as they look through his eyes. http://youtu.be/JiE_kNk3ucI
Want to join with others gathered with the spiritual messengers of God before the Father? Please ask how you can also join the Association of Universal Philosophy. For information, email [email protected]. Or just ask to receive the free email message of a transcript each week of their words (just as they were recorded from 1970-89). You can follow the Association of Universal Philosophy on Facebook.
In late March 1970, Ammie Ray Elkins died. Since 1965, he had passed out with severe seizures, unconscious, following serious brain injuries. His breathing could not be felt. His body seemed lifeless. But this time, Ray had just finished praying for death to be free of his pain.
Ray left his body and walked up a "ladder," where he found many people gathered before one who was seated on a throne.
Meanwhile, unknown to him, a voice began to whisper through the body he'd left behind in this near-dying experience. His wife grabbed a tape recorder, hoping his doctor would understand what had recently started happening. She called his name, "Ray!"
A whisper answered: "Not Ray....Body, spirit, soul, God! Many worlds, many universes, many galaxies, like pebbles on a beach, so vast! Each galaxy set up for man's expansion...."
"Which is most important," she asks.
"God!"
"What is God?"
"God...is...everything...."
"God is God!"
As this video begins, you can see the rays of spirit (as Light) flowing into the unconscious body from the the Father in the infinite – then entering into the universes, galaxies and worlds beyond worlds – to enter into a man and speak. This is an actual photo of spiritual messengers sent from God. (Microphones partially obscure the loving face photographed in 1973.) Listen as you hear the very first time spiritual messengers of God were recorded speaking through this voice. Some of their words may bring to mind those written of the beginning (in Genesis 1:1-26 and 6:1-4, or John, chapter 1)
When Ray returned back into his body, April 13, 1970, he described what he had just experienced in heaven. Listen.
Read how, in their own words, the spiritual messengers of God were sent from the Father with the brightest light in the heavens this century to speak to man. See “A Gift from One with More Love in His Eyes than Anyone” at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/a-gift-from-one-with-more-love-in-his-eyes-than-anyone-1c11d854be08
Now their message has been transcribed and published for you to read. See amazon.com/author/a.ray.elkins
Here is a scientific discussion of where Ray went when he left his body to stand with God. Yet more for us to know, here is a discussion of who had entered his body to speak to man, the spiritual messengers of God, and what one sees in spirit as they look through his eyes. http://youtu.be/JiE_kNk3ucI
Want to join with others gathered with the spiritual messengers of God before the Father? Please ask how you can also join the Association of Universal Philosophy. For information, email [email protected]. Or just ask to receive the free email message of a transcript each week of their words (just as they were recorded from 1970-89). You can follow the Association of Universal Philosophy on Facebook.
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