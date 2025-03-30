Both the Mosaïc laws (ceremonial) and the 10 commandments (Moral law) lead to Jesus through FAITH

The ceremonial Laws required animal sacrifices, and the moral law, the 10 commandments, are like a mirror showing your defect and the need of Jesus as your Savior. They both necessitate faith. But, through the sacrifice of Jesus, there is no more need for animal sacrifices. No one can be saved by merely keeping the laws of God, but THEY help us grasp the priceless gift of the grace, that UNMERITED FAVOR. How can I obtain GRACE if I did not do something wrong? How could I know I did something wrong if there were no law? Can I be pulled over and get a ticket without a traffic violation? But I confess and apologize, the police officer could be nice enough to hold off the ticket. Grace equates forgiveness, resulting from the recognition of your guilt. The commandments of GOD show or reveal your guilt, but the blood of Jesus cleanses you from all condemnations if you turn to Jesus and confess your sins. There is no GRACE GALORE, as many denominations think.

HEBREW CHAPTER 10

For the law having a shadow of good things to come, and not the very image of the things, can never with those sacrifices which they offered year by year continually make the comers thereunto perfect.

2 For then would they not have ceased to be offered? because that the worshippers once purged should have had no more conscience of sins.

3 But in those sacrifices there is a remembrance again made of sins every year.

4 For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins.

5 Wherefore when he cometh into the world, he saith, Sacrifice and offering thou wouldest not, but a body hast thou prepared me:

6 In burnt offerings and sacrifices for sin thou hast had no pleasure.

7 Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.

8 Above when he said, Sacrifice and offering and burnt offerings and offering for sin thou wouldest not, neither hadst pleasure therein; which are offered by the law;

9 Then said he, Lo, I come to do thy will, O God. He taketh away the first, that he may establish the second.

10 By the which will we are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.

11 And every priest standeth daily ministering and offering oftentimes the same sacrifices, which can never take away sins:

12 But this man, after he had offered one sacrifice for sins for ever, sat down on the right hand of God;

13 From henceforth expecting till his enemies be made his footstool.

14 For by one offering he hath perfected for ever them that are sanctified.

15 Whereof the Holy Ghost also is a witness to us: for after that he had said before,

16 This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them;

17 And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.

18 Now where remission of these is, there is no more offering for sin.

19 Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus,

20 By a new and living way, which he hath consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, his flesh;

21 And having an high priest over the house of God;

22 Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water.

23 Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;)







