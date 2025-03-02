WE FINALLY KNOW HOW TO DETOX MICROPLASTICS FROM THE BODY❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[FREE GUIDE] The Vitamins That Cured My Chronic Fatigue: https://www.felixharder.net/vitaminlist
Chronic Fatigue Recovery Program & Practitioner List: https://www.felixharder.net/program
Microplastics are all around us, from the food we eat, to the packaging we use and sometimes even in the air we breathe. And our bodies aren’t really designed to handle tiny plastic particles. So how can you get rid of them and detox your body from microplastics? I will talk about how to reduce exposure, how to reduce the Damage Microplastics do on your body and how to get them out.
- Health Products I Use -
Mineral Hair Analysis: https://www.felixharder.net/offers/h89hK5oz
Favorite Magnesium: https://rnareset.com/products/remag-liquid-magnesium?ref=kjcjymfp (code FELIX10 for 10% discount)
VNS device: https://nurosym.com/FelixHarder (code FELIX5 for 5% discount)
Sauna (Europe): https://redlightsauna.eu/product/near-infrared-sauna-panel/ (code FELIX10 for 10% discount)
Sauna (US): https://theelevateinstitute.com/product/near-infrared-sauna-2/?affiliates=7 (code FELIX10 for 10% discount)
- Related Videos -
Liver Detox: https://youtu.be/Aijnl1xHz2g
- Timestamps -
00:00 Microplastics Explained & Why They Are Harmful
02:30 How To Eliminate Microplastics
02:58 #1 Reducing Microplastic Exposure
04:34 #2 Reducing Microplastic Damage
06:08 #3 Active Microplastic Detox
08:25 Detoxing Microplastics Through Sweat
09:58 Detoxing Microplastics By Donating Blood