WE FINALLY KNOW HOW TO DETOX MICROPLASTICS FROM THE BODY❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
383 views • 2 months ago

[FREE GUIDE] The Vitamins That Cured My Chronic Fatigue: https://www.felixharder.net/vitaminlist

Chronic Fatigue Recovery Program & Practitioner List: https://www.felixharder.net/program


Microplastics are all around us, from the food we eat, to the packaging we use and sometimes even in the air we breathe. And our bodies aren’t really designed to handle tiny plastic particles. So how can you get rid of them and detox your body from microplastics? I will talk about how to reduce exposure, how to reduce the Damage Microplastics do on your body and how to get them out.


- Timestamps -

00:00 Microplastics Explained & Why They Are Harmful

02:30 How To Eliminate Microplastics

02:58 #1 Reducing Microplastic Exposure

04:34 #2 Reducing Microplastic Damage

06:08 #3 Active Microplastic Detox

08:25 Detoxing Microplastics Through Sweat

09:58 Detoxing Microplastics By Donating Blood


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LIiF_weoto

detoxmicroplasticschemical imbalancemulti pronged offensivefelix harder
