Impeachment Is Coming!

We are about to enter what may be the biggest popcorn moment in modern history, and yes, Nancy Pelosi had the Impeachment vote on Halloween. Well not 'the' impeachment vote, but a preliminary vote to determine whether or not they should look into an impeachment. You see, this is political death by a million impeachment cuts. Pelosi, Schiff, and the rest of the Democrats know they can’t beat Trump in 2020 so they want to impeach him. But this would require establishment republicans to go along with them, which they probably would if the Dems weren’t so incompetent. They are left with but one last move: taking an endless series of half steps continuously moving towards impeachment while never actually getting there in hopes they somehow will win.Everything Must Go Emergency Sale - 50% Off Infowars Life - Free Shipping - Double Patriot PointsFind our latest sales at InfowarsStore.com