© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roe v Wade overturned?
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • May 06, 2022
Point well made. FYI When it is overturned it does not make abortion illegal. It kicks it to the states to determine if it will be illegal or not. They are 13 states that abortion will become illegal or illegal after certain weeks of pregnancy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.