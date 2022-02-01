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PBD Podcast | EP 120 | Project Veritas: James O'Keefe
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22 views • February 01, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hl8atsU5vQ
PBD Podcast Episode 120. In this episode Patrick Bet-David is joined by Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe
Check out his book here: https://amzn.to/3s4oQC3
Download the podcasts on all your favorite platforms https://bit.ly/3kF7BT1
Text: PODCAST to 310.340.1132 to get added to the distribution list
About Guests:
James Edward O'Keefe III is an American political activist and provocateur who founded Project Veritas. Connect with him on instagram here: https://bit.ly/3rUUUIf
Adam “Sos” Sosnick has lived a true rags to riches story. He hasn’t always been an authority on money. Follow Adam on Instagram: https://bit.ly/2PqllTj. You can also check out his weekly SOSCAST here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw...
Connect with Patrick on social media: https://linktr.ee/patrickbetdavid
About the host:
Patrick Bet-David is the founder and CEO of Valuetainment Media, the #1 YouTube channel for entrepreneurship with more than 3 million subscribers. He is the author of the #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller Your Next Five Moves (Simon & Schuster) and a father of 2 boys and 2 girls. He currently resides in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Bet-David is passionate about shaping the next generation of leaders by teaching the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and personal development while inspiring people to break free from limiting beliefs to achieve their dreams.
Follow the guests in this episode:
James O'Keefe: https://bit.ly/3rUUUIf
Adam Sosnick: https://bit.ly/2PqllTj
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
Check out PBD's official website here: https://bit.ly/32tvEjH
00:00 - Start
00:15 - What's It Like To Be Both Loved And Hated?
3:36 - Who is James O'Keefe
8:48 - Is James O'Keefe Still Safe?
12:26 - Why Does James O'Keefe Do What He Does?
23:44 - Why James O'Keefe Has To Think Like The Enemy
29:54 - What Is James O'Keefe Willing To Do To Expose Corruption?
33:59 - Does Project Veritas Go After Both Sides
38:34 - Who Funds Project Veritas?
50:59 - Can You Trust Anonymous Sources?
54:32 - The Future Of America Is Decided By The Independents
1:04:55 - Is Tom Brady Retiring From The NFL?
1:11:42 - Canadian Freedom Convoy
1:21:51 - How Elon Musk Can Radically Change The Political Landscape
1:24:37 - Joe Rogan and Spotify
1:44:42 - James O'Keefe's Long Term Hopes For Project Veritas
PBD Podcast Episode 120. In this episode Patrick Bet-David is joined by Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe
Check out his book here: https://amzn.to/3s4oQC3
Download the podcasts on all your favorite platforms https://bit.ly/3kF7BT1
Text: PODCAST to 310.340.1132 to get added to the distribution list
About Guests:
James Edward O'Keefe III is an American political activist and provocateur who founded Project Veritas. Connect with him on instagram here: https://bit.ly/3rUUUIf
Adam “Sos” Sosnick has lived a true rags to riches story. He hasn’t always been an authority on money. Follow Adam on Instagram: https://bit.ly/2PqllTj. You can also check out his weekly SOSCAST here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw...
Connect with Patrick on social media: https://linktr.ee/patrickbetdavid
About the host:
Patrick Bet-David is the founder and CEO of Valuetainment Media, the #1 YouTube channel for entrepreneurship with more than 3 million subscribers. He is the author of the #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller Your Next Five Moves (Simon & Schuster) and a father of 2 boys and 2 girls. He currently resides in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Bet-David is passionate about shaping the next generation of leaders by teaching the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and personal development while inspiring people to break free from limiting beliefs to achieve their dreams.
Follow the guests in this episode:
James O'Keefe: https://bit.ly/3rUUUIf
Adam Sosnick: https://bit.ly/2PqllTj
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
Check out PBD's official website here: https://bit.ly/32tvEjH
00:00 - Start
00:15 - What's It Like To Be Both Loved And Hated?
3:36 - Who is James O'Keefe
8:48 - Is James O'Keefe Still Safe?
12:26 - Why Does James O'Keefe Do What He Does?
23:44 - Why James O'Keefe Has To Think Like The Enemy
29:54 - What Is James O'Keefe Willing To Do To Expose Corruption?
33:59 - Does Project Veritas Go After Both Sides
38:34 - Who Funds Project Veritas?
50:59 - Can You Trust Anonymous Sources?
54:32 - The Future Of America Is Decided By The Independents
1:04:55 - Is Tom Brady Retiring From The NFL?
1:11:42 - Canadian Freedom Convoy
1:21:51 - How Elon Musk Can Radically Change The Political Landscape
1:24:37 - Joe Rogan and Spotify
1:44:42 - James O'Keefe's Long Term Hopes For Project Veritas
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