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Co$t of Crypto - EP 006 - What Gives Bitcoin Value? Consensus
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110 views • February 20, 2021
How is it that the bitcoin network, something that is not physical, have value? Consensus.
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
You can watch this on these platforms:
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DjdHIU9p13zu/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TinyCryptoBlog:b/bitcoin-value-from-consensus:b
FOLLOW TINY CRYPTO BLOG
Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
Bit Chute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Steemit: https://tinyurl.com/y7n79hmc
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
D Tube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tinycryptoblog
Medium: https://tinyurl.com/y8ukl792
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Block unwanted ads and earn crypto while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earn bitcoin while shopping online using Lolli: https://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
Earn bitcoin when you use the Fold app (including Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
Earn points (and bitcoin) with Pei App (USA ONLY): https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $2.50
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Crypto-related shirts, stickers, mugs and more at Teepublic: https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Purchase Cryptos
Coinbase: https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
Abra: https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz
Bitcoin Depot ATMs: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Recommended exchanges:
Binance: https://goo.gl/Bf39C6
Binance US:
Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mine Cryptos with your PC (or mining rig):
Honeyminer: https://goo.gl/DQDB3g
Minergate: https://t.co/n4tW4rFqT4
Hotel Honey- Rent Mining GPUs for 3/6/12 months: https://tinyurl.com/yygl9cug
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Good starter wallets
Coinami desktop and mobile: https://tinyurl.com/y5acml92
Exodus desktop wallet: https://goo.gl/Em9akY
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
You can watch this on these platforms:
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DjdHIU9p13zu/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TinyCryptoBlog:b/bitcoin-value-from-consensus:b
FOLLOW TINY CRYPTO BLOG
Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
Bit Chute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Steemit: https://tinyurl.com/y7n79hmc
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
D Tube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tinycryptoblog
Medium: https://tinyurl.com/y8ukl792
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Block unwanted ads and earn crypto while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earn bitcoin while shopping online using Lolli: https://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
Earn bitcoin when you use the Fold app (including Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
Earn points (and bitcoin) with Pei App (USA ONLY): https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $2.50
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Crypto-related shirts, stickers, mugs and more at Teepublic: https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Purchase Cryptos
Coinbase: https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
Abra: https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz
Bitcoin Depot ATMs: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Recommended exchanges:
Binance: https://goo.gl/Bf39C6
Binance US:
Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mine Cryptos with your PC (or mining rig):
Honeyminer: https://goo.gl/DQDB3g
Minergate: https://t.co/n4tW4rFqT4
Hotel Honey- Rent Mining GPUs for 3/6/12 months: https://tinyurl.com/yygl9cug
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Good starter wallets
Coinami desktop and mobile: https://tinyurl.com/y5acml92
Exodus desktop wallet: https://goo.gl/Em9akY
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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