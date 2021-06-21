Get On Target Faster With The Wheeler Engineering Ultra Scope Mounting Kit

Need to save money by getting your shots on the paper the first time? The Wheeler Engineering Ultra Scope Mounting Kit just might be what you are looking for.Regardless if you are a professional Gunsmith or a DIY Gunsmith, mounting hunting scopes is a normal practice. This Wheeler Engineering product will help you mount a rifle scope on your hunting rifle like a professional!With this product, you can pretty much zero a rifle scope without shooting a single round of ammo.@Wheeler Tools #scope #mounting #tipton @Caldwell Shooting #wileyxVideo Index:Intro - 0:00Wheeler Engineering Ultra Scope Mounting Kit Overview - 0:10Leveling the Rifle - 0:48Attaching the Rifle Scope - 2:53Leveling the Scope Reticle - 3:21Torque Scope Rings with the FAT Wrench Torque Wrench - 3:29Must Remove Muzzle Device for Laser - 5:30How to Use the FAT Wrench Torque Wrench - 5:55How to use the Laser - 6:30Range Footage of the Final Sighting In - 8:29Broke the Scope - 9:55-------Social MediaWebsiteInstagramFacebook--------------Gear that I runComputerStudioCamera and MicMy 3d Printer setup--------------CreditsThe Rogue Banshee Original ContentCredit: Jason Schaller-------The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.