© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get On Target Faster With The Wheeler Engineering Ultra Scope Mounting Kit
Follow
2
Share
Report
71 views • June 21, 2021
Need to save money by getting your shots on the paper the first time? The Wheeler Engineering Ultra Scope Mounting Kit just might be what you are looking for.
Regardless if you are a professional Gunsmith or a DIY Gunsmith, mounting hunting scopes is a normal practice. This Wheeler Engineering product will help you mount a rifle scope on your hunting rifle like a professional!
With this product, you can pretty much zero a rifle scope without shooting a single round of ammo.
@Wheeler Tools #scope #mounting #tipton @Caldwell Shooting #wileyx
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
Wheeler Engineering Ultra Scope Mounting Kit Overview - 0:10
Leveling the Rifle - 0:48
Attaching the Rifle Scope - 2:53
Leveling the Scope Reticle - 3:21
Torque Scope Rings with the FAT Wrench Torque Wrench - 3:29
Must Remove Muzzle Device for Laser - 5:30
How to Use the FAT Wrench Torque Wrench - 5:55
How to use the Laser - 6:30
Range Footage of the Final Sighting In - 8:29
Broke the Scope - 9:55
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Regardless if you are a professional Gunsmith or a DIY Gunsmith, mounting hunting scopes is a normal practice. This Wheeler Engineering product will help you mount a rifle scope on your hunting rifle like a professional!
With this product, you can pretty much zero a rifle scope without shooting a single round of ammo.
@Wheeler Tools #scope #mounting #tipton @Caldwell Shooting #wileyx
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
Wheeler Engineering Ultra Scope Mounting Kit Overview - 0:10
Leveling the Rifle - 0:48
Attaching the Rifle Scope - 2:53
Leveling the Scope Reticle - 3:21
Torque Scope Rings with the FAT Wrench Torque Wrench - 3:29
Must Remove Muzzle Device for Laser - 5:30
How to Use the FAT Wrench Torque Wrench - 5:55
How to use the Laser - 6:30
Range Footage of the Final Sighting In - 8:29
Broke the Scope - 9:55
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.