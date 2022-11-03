Greatest Depression, Hyperinflation, War, Social Engineering, Plandemics… The More You Know, The More You NO!

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Imbecile anti-vaxxers - go f--k yourself! (Howard Stern)... Screw your freedom! (Arnold Schwarzeneggerger… Anti-vaxxers are dangerous, make them face isolation, fines, and arrests (Juliette Kayyen)... Let’s Declare A Pandemic Amnesty and forgive “each other” for what we did and said when we were in the dark about Covid…
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Intro vid: Lauren Kellie - LIBERTY: https://youtu.be/b7idlTlmyfw
Elon Musk Wears Costume With Baphomet And Inverted Cross for Halloween called the Devil’s Champion: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/elon-musk-wears-costume-baphomet-inverted-cross-halloween/
Star Wars Clip:
https://youtu.be/DgxZr6LLS34
Forgive, Forget:
https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1587551792832729088
Another Big CBDC flop;
https://internationalman.com/articles/another-big-cbdc-flop-heres-what-really-comes-next-hint-its-not-what-the-elites-hoped-for
#ElonMusk #YoungGlobalLeader #CBDC #Halloween