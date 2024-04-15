Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week 8-14 April, 2024





▪️Over the past week, Russian troops have launched a series of attacks on the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of the so-called Ukraine. In Kyiv region, Trypil`s`ka thermal power plant was disabled, the equipment of the turbine room was completely destroyed.

▪️In Kharkiv, the strikes occurred at CHPP-2 and CHPP-3, but power outages were partially eliminated. To completely disrupt the stability of the city's energy system, it is necessary to disable the switchyard at the stopped Zmiivska TPP.





▪️In Zaporizhzhia region, 750 kV Zaporizhs'ka substation was the target of the attack — a large fire broke out at the facility. And in the regional center, the territories of Motor Sich plant and Krankomplekt plant were hit, the enemy uses both of them for military purposes.





▪️Several hits on the port infrastructure were recorded in Odesa region. In addition, as a result of a series of strikes, the railway bridge at the exit from Oleksandrivka was destroyed.





▪️In turn, Ukrainian units have again used drones to attack Russian rear regions. Several vehicles were intercepted in Voronezh region, but one of them managed to hit the school gymnasium in Borisoglebsk.

▪️Another Ukrainian drone tried to attack the international airport in Lipetsk. The drone was suppressed by electronic warfare units, after which it crashed into a hospital building under construction in Dobroe.





▪️Also, for the first time since the summer, Ukrainian aviation launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles at Luhansk. Residential buildings and a machine-building plant where production was planned to start were damaged.

