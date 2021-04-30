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Mirror: Time is critical. Revelation is at the door. THAT’S BIBLE!
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50 views • April 30, 2021
God will destroy in this mountain over all the people the face covering. We are on high watch, to be swallowed up in victory. He quicken our mortal body in the twinkling of an eye. He will swallow up death in victory.
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