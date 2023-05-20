Deadly Remdesivir

What Exactly Makes Remdesivir So Deadly?

* Thomas Baine is here to detail his findings on its chemical composition.

* It contains fluorine and cyanide — and causes multiple organ failure.





Editor’s Note:

* In July 2020, President Trump pulled 90% of the global supply of Remdesivir off the market.

* He knew it was toxic and protected us from it.

* Plus there were lots of shady conflicts of interest w/ stakeholders and their cronies.

* It was priced at $3K per dose i.e. a typical cabal racket.

* Big pharma brought it back as soon as [Bidan] was installed.





The Stew Peters Show | 19 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2orlds-cyanide-found-in-remdesivir-fluorine-and-cyanide-in-remdesivir-cause-deadly.html

