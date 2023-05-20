Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deadly Remdesivir
821 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago |

What Exactly Makes Remdesivir So Deadly?

* Thomas Baine is here to detail his findings on its chemical composition.

* It contains fluorine and cyanide — and causes multiple organ failure.


Editor’s Note:

* In July 2020, President Trump pulled 90% of the global supply of Remdesivir off the market.

* He knew it was toxic and protected us from it.

* Plus there were lots of shady conflicts of interest w/ stakeholders and their cronies.

* It was priced at $3K per dose i.e. a typical cabal racket.

* Big pharma brought it back as soon as [Bidan] was installed.


The Stew Peters Show | 19 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2orlds-cyanide-found-in-remdesivir-fluorine-and-cyanide-in-remdesivir-cause-deadly.html

Keywords
big pharmapoisongenocidetoxicitypopulation reductionbioweaponcyanidechemical weaponbenzenebioterrorismcoronaviruscovidplandemicremdesivirfluorinegileadorgan failurestew petersthomas baine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket