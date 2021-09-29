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Topic 09 - Story Past
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10 views • September 29, 2021
We have many stories to tell. For Christians, the main story that we have is when we meet Jesus for the first time. The second story that we have in Christ is when the Holy Spirit came to dwell in us. Some Christians had more emotions when talking about the Holy Spirit than others, but the fact remains. We are all blessed for the Holy Spirit to be in us until God calls us home or die.
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