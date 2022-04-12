Nicole Explained That Helping 1.4 Billion Chinese Become Free Is a Great Humanitarian Action

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/09/2022 Nicole explained to the Scotland volunteer that 1.4 billion Chinese lived in Communism, without freedom ,without freedom of speech, without freedom of thought, without freedom of press. This is a humanitarian crisis. That is why the NFSC needs to take down the CCP.