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RESOLVE INDIGESTION ONCE AND FOR ALL!
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534 views • December 05, 2021
Are you dealing with gas, bloating, abdominal pain, constipation, and other digestive issues? Study food combining, because this knowledge might be what you need to solve these issue once and for all!
If you don’t properly combine the types of food you consume—fats, proteins, acids, fruits, starches, etc.—you cannot expect to have optimal digestion. You might get away with eating haphazardly under certain conditions, but be advised to learn the rules of proper food combining to allow yourself the possibility of finally problem-free digestion of your meals.
Give it a try! Or better yet, read the book yourself: Herbert Shelton with “Food Combining Made Easy”—my highlighted sections of which I am presenting to you in this episode of Books In Brief.
Pick the book up on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1570672601
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If you don’t properly combine the types of food you consume—fats, proteins, acids, fruits, starches, etc.—you cannot expect to have optimal digestion. You might get away with eating haphazardly under certain conditions, but be advised to learn the rules of proper food combining to allow yourself the possibility of finally problem-free digestion of your meals.
Give it a try! Or better yet, read the book yourself: Herbert Shelton with “Food Combining Made Easy”—my highlighted sections of which I am presenting to you in this episode of Books In Brief.
Pick the book up on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1570672601
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
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