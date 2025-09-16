Break Out!

Fusing funk bass, syncopated guitar, and tight live drums, this “conspiracy groove” is layered with wah pedals and Rhodes keys for a vintage touch, Verses keep the rhythm moderate with subtle electronic textures, then burst into anthemic choruses with group chants, percussive handclaps, and escalating synth lines, The bridge strips back to bass and minimal percussion, building tension, before the groove returns in full force, delivering a driving, energetic finish





And breakout When explanations make no sense When every answer's wrong You're fighting with lost confidence All expectations gone The time has come to make or break Move on, don't hesitate Breakout Don't stop to ask And now you've found a break to make at last You've got to find a way Say what you want to say Breakout When situations never change Tomorrow looks unsure Don't leave your destiny to chance What are you waiting for The time has come to make your break Breakout Don't stop to ask And now you've found a break to make at last You've got to find a way Say what you want to say Breakout Don't stop to ask Now you've found a break to make at last You've got to find a way Say what you want to say Breakout Some people stop at nothing If you're searching for something Lay down the law Shout out for more Breakout and shout Day in day out And breakout Breakout Don't stop to ask And now you've found a break to make at last You've got to find a way Say what you want to say And breakout Don't stop to ask And now you've found a break to make at last You've got to find a way Say what you want to say And breakout... Shout out for more (to ask) Breakout and shout day in day out Ooh, breakout Breakout Breakout Lay down the law Shout out for more Breakout and shout day in day out