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Rose Hannah: 'The Mark of the Beast is HERE' [16.10.2021]
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72 views • October 18, 2021
See WHAT it is & find out WHO the Beast is-Mark Revealed by his #'s-
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
rustys dirtworks - 1 day ago:
'You failed to mention the other method they use to mark you, using Graphine Oxide, given in the fluid of the magic potion, that and nano technology, together, to build a "device" in your arm, that can be read much like the device you put in your pet, to track it. The mark comes in several forms.'
4,334 viewsOct 16, 2021
Rose Hannah - 28.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2HAYT4LMYkc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdfefMcA21PSXtGAx1vhjbw
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
rustys dirtworks - 1 day ago:
'You failed to mention the other method they use to mark you, using Graphine Oxide, given in the fluid of the magic potion, that and nano technology, together, to build a "device" in your arm, that can be read much like the device you put in your pet, to track it. The mark comes in several forms.'
4,334 viewsOct 16, 2021
Rose Hannah - 28.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2HAYT4LMYkc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdfefMcA21PSXtGAx1vhjbw
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