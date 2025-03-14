Int 1001 with Matthew Trump a physicist scientist podcast host and distant cousin to Donald Trump

Matthew Trump is a native Iowan and a member of the Iowa Trump clan. After attending the Georgetown School of Foreign Service as an idealistic young man aspiring to join the intelligence community, he became disillusioned with Washington, D.C., and dropped out to pursue a Ph.D. in physics. Later, he transitioned into a career as a software developer. In 2005, he embarked on a decade-long period of eccentricity, delving into alternative theories and traveling across the U.S. and the world as a digital nomad in search of answers regarding the Deep State's involvement in the assassination of JFK. He returned to mainstream society when his distant cousin, Donald Trump, announced his candidacy for President. Recently, he was displaced from his day job by unpaid foreign labor. Matthew continues to dabble in particle physics and has a passion for American history and foreign languages. He currently hosts the weekly podcast "Spellbreakers" on the Badlands Media channel, where he provides commentary on American politics and cultural history from an early Gen X perspective.





