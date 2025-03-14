BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Int 1001 with Matthew Trump a physicist scientist podcast host and distant cousin to Donald Trump
The Missing Link
Matthew Trump is a native Iowan and a member of the Iowa Trump clan. After attending the Georgetown School of Foreign Service as an idealistic young man aspiring to join the intelligence community, he became disillusioned with Washington, D.C., and dropped out to pursue a Ph.D. in physics. Later, he transitioned into a career as a software developer. In 2005, he embarked on a decade-long period of eccentricity, delving into alternative theories and traveling across the U.S. and the world as a digital nomad in search of answers regarding the Deep State's involvement in the assassination of JFK. He returned to mainstream society when his distant cousin, Donald Trump, announced his candidacy for President. Recently, he was displaced from his day job by unpaid foreign labor. Matthew continues to dabble in particle physics and has a passion for American history and foreign languages. He currently hosts the weekly podcast "Spellbreakers" on the Badlands Media channel, where he provides commentary on American politics and cultural history from an early Gen X perspective.


Link to podcasts:


https://rumble.com/search/all?q=Spellbreakers%20Badlands


Please subscribe to all The Missing Link platforms you use listed below!!


https://rumble.com/user/TheMissingLinkLive


https://youtube.com/@themissinglinklive8


https://www.facebook.com/themissinglinklive


https://vigilante.tv/c/themissinglink/videos


https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheMissingLink:8


Telegram Interviews:

https://t.me/themissinglinkchannel


Telegram Chat Group:

https://t.me/themissinglinkjesse


Bitchute - The Missing Link Jesse(Love Inspiring New Knowledge)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RbrISyW2eX2N/


https://twitter.com/TheMissingLinkJ


The Missing Link support is welcome at PayPal.me/HVLT, in Canada by etransfer to [email protected], and subscribing to our monthly Rumble or Facebook Page.


You can also purchase any of these products below to also help support us.


Get 10% off Cardio Miracle here: https://cardiomiracle.com/discount/TML


MasterPeace

https://bit.ly/themissingLink


www.teamalkaviva.com/HealthEworld


AC50 brown gas hydrogen water machine @ http://eagle-research.com/product/ac50 by entering the code TMLS5 to give a $125 discount AND a free $500 Water Lovers Distiller.


You can order AllicinV at http://www.allicinv.com put Jesse1 in the comments to add 1 ml to your order.


#TheMissingLink

#TheMissingLinkLive

#TheMissingLinkLivePodcast

