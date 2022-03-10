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Bio-Labs In Ukraine
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161 views • March 10, 2022
Why Is The Pentagon Lying About This?
* Secret biolabs in Ukraine? That’s crazy talk.
* Under Secretary of State: Ukraine has biolabs.
* She just confirmed (under oath in an open committee hearing) that the ‘Russian disinformation’ and ‘lie’ and ‘conspiracy theory’ is true.
* You don’t hear things like that every day in DC — talk about a showstopper.
* Questions instantly jump to mind.
* Let’s review what we know about all of this.
* Claim: America is funding bio programs in Ukraine.
* What is Ukraine doing with the money?
* Not good: dangerous bioagents in a war zone.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300175279001
* Secret biolabs in Ukraine? That’s crazy talk.
* Under Secretary of State: Ukraine has biolabs.
* She just confirmed (under oath in an open committee hearing) that the ‘Russian disinformation’ and ‘lie’ and ‘conspiracy theory’ is true.
* You don’t hear things like that every day in DC — talk about a showstopper.
* Questions instantly jump to mind.
* Let’s review what we know about all of this.
* Claim: America is funding bio programs in Ukraine.
* What is Ukraine doing with the money?
* Not good: dangerous bioagents in a war zone.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300175279001
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