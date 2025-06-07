BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can You Take Methylene Blue When Fasting?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
653 followers
29 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dlwRtw


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Can You Take Methylene Blue When Fasting?


A lot of people who watch my videos are into fasting, such as intermittent fasting and extended water fasting for multiple days in a row, and many of them have watched my videos on Methylene Blue and ingesting it to gain the broad spectrum of scientifically proven benefits.


Frequently, these people ask me if they can take Methylene Blue when fasting, and if so, why? If you want to find out, you can by watching this video "Can You Take Methylene Blue When Fasting?" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue fastingcan you take methylene blue when fastingfasting with methylene bluemethylene blue fasthow to fast with methylene bluemethylene blue fasting benefitscan you fast with methylene bluemethylene blue fasting sciencemethylene blue fasting effectsmethylene blue and fastingmethylene blue enhances fastingmethylene blue enhances fasting benefitshas anyone done prolonged fasting while on mbhas anyone done prolonged fasting while on methylene blueexploring the synergy between fasting and methylene bluemethylene blue and intermittent fasting
