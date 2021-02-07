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TIME is Slime: 2020 Election was Stolen to "Save Democracy"
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214 views • February 07, 2021
Patriot Resistance Communiqué for the Day Feb. 7, 2021: TIME magazine admits the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, but what are you going to do about it?
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdncx7-time-is-slime-2020-election-was-stolen-to-save-democracy.html
*** "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election"
https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdncx7-time-is-slime-2020-election-was-stolen-to-save-democracy.html
*** "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election"
https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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