Humanoid A.I. Robots ~Vision for the Future~

Japan and China are Far More Advanced...

In Robotics Than Than We in The United States.

When It Comes to Technology...

You Either Keep Up or Get Left Behind...

I Can See This Being One of Our Greatest Mistakes.





One of China' Basic Models Starts at The Affordably Price... Of Just One Thousand Nine Hundred Dollars.

They are High Quality Realistic Creations You'll Find...

With The Option of A.I. Upgrades They Can Sound Like Scholars.