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Urgent Good Repentance Message spoken by Brother Ernie Wayne Tertelgte The Natural Living Man. The Truth Requires People to Stand with it. James 4:17.
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
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The Book of Wisdom Chapter 6 For the unfayned desire of Refomation is wisdoms beginning: to care for nurture is love / & love is the keeping of wisdoms laws. 1 John 3:23.

William Tyndale's Meaningfull Written Words to The Readers of The New Testament at 1534. Tyndale's 1534 NT Facsimile/Exact Copy is available to buy, see the description for links.

https://www.youtube.com/@FelixRareBooks/videos

https://tyndalebible1534.com/

The Legacy of William Tyndale's New Testament of 1534

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjnU0jU42is

https://www.youtube.com/@tyndale1534/videos

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto

https://www.brighteon.com/0a606b0b-05ed-4410-b3d6-80045ed72f1c

Proverb 2:6-12 Brenton Translation of The Septuagint Holy Bible

6 For the Lord gives wisdom; and from his presence come knowledge and understanding, 7 and he treasures up salvation for them that walk uprightly: he will protect their way; 8 that he may guard the righteous ways: and he will preserve the way of them that fear him. 9 Then shalt thou understand righteousness, and judgement; and shalt direct all thy course aright. 10 For if wisdom shall come into thine understanding, and discernment shall seem pleasing to thy soul, 11 good counsel shall guard thee, and holy understanding shall keep thee; 12 to deliver thee from the evil way, and from the man that speaks nothing faithfully.

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