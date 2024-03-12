Create New Account
Min153P038 5 responsibility WWW.BGMCTV.ORG
BGMCTV
Ministry 153 five minute Messianic Daily Devotionals


Short, powerful, thought provoking, messages to start or finish your day!!!


Min153P038-5 responsibility

Num 18:1 Adonai said to Aharon, "You, your sons and your father's family line will be responsible for anything that goes wrong in the sanctuary. You and your sons with you will be responsible for anything wrong in your service as cohanim.


BRIT HADASHA (NT)

Mat 28:19 Therefore, go and make people from all nations into talmidim, immersing them into the reality of the Father, the Son and the Ruach HaKodesh, Mat 28:20 and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you. And remember! I will be with you always, yes, even until the end of the age."


WWW.BGMCTV.ORG


Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth

