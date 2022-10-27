The Power Hour Nationally Syndicated Talk Radio Show - October 25, 2022
Guest Richard Raines, author of Finding Washington: Why America Needs to Rediscover the Virtues of Her Most Essential Founding Father, and Professor of Christian Theology, Christian History, and World Religions.
www.thepowerhour.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.