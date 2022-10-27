© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Power Hour Nationally Syndicated Talk Radio Show - October 25, 2022
Guest Richard Raines, author of Finding Washington: Why America Needs to Rediscover the Virtues of Her Most Essential Founding Father, and Professor of Christian Theology, Christian History, and World Religions.
www.thepowerhour.com