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Interception in the skies of central Israel.
Adding:
❗️— NOW :- There is now an explosion in western Tehran
7:27 PM, their local.
@IntelSlava
Adding:
❗️🇮🇷 — NASA FIRMS: Extensive damage occurred in Jubail Industrial City after Iran's early morning attack. Satellite images show a large part of the refinery burned and destroyed, demonstrating Iran's effective retaliatory force in regional infrastructure warfare.