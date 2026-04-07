Interception in the skies of central Israel

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❗️🇮🇷 — NASA FIRMS: Extensive damage occurred in Jubail Industrial City after Iran's early morning attack. Satellite images show a large part of the refinery burned and destroyed, demonstrating Iran's effective retaliatory force in regional infrastructure warfare.

❗️— NOW :- There is now an explosion in western Tehran

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