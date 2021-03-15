CARTEL DAUGHTER ARRESTED. WHAT ABOUT ERIC HOLDER?

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The Jalisco New Generation Cartel: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jalisco_New_Generation_Cartel
Eric Holder/Fast and Furious: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/05/11/mexico-is-still-waiting-for-an-apology-for-operation-fast-and-furious-n2568565
Obama's plan to use Fast and Furious to aid his GUN CONTROL AGENDA: https://news.yahoo.com/news/documents-tie-fast-furious-gun-control-agenda-045324915.html
Legitimately trying to track weapons: https://en.reset.org/blog/mapping-global-illegal-arms-and-ammunition-trade-05022016
An Example of cues to aid the tracking of weapons: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/24/magazine/kabul-attack-rifle-ak.html