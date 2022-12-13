Create New Account
Bill O’Reilly & Glenn Beck: THIS Putin move was done to EMBARRASS Biden; ELON MUSK Declas
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
In this clip, Bill O’Reilly joins Glenn to break down Biden and Putin’s latest trade: The U.S. releasing from prison the dangerous war criminal, Viktor Bout, in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia earlier this year. Bill O’Reilly says he would’ve made the deal if in Biden’s same shoes, but that doesn’t change the fact that Putin held ALL the power during the negotiation, he says. Plus, Putin likely realized he had the chance to ‘embarrass’ Biden during it all…

https://rumble.com/v2071it-bill-oreilly-this-putin-move-was-done-to-embarrass-biden.html


