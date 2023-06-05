Leftists are CORRECT, America IS Systemically Racist ... from Jim Crowe to Floyd Crowe

The leftists will tell you that America is systemically racist, and they are correct. Only with affirmative action, E.S.G. hiring practices, the biased media, and the Biden ministration hell-bent on giving preferential treatment to blacks over Asians and whites, it is turning into an Ibram Kendi dream, where the discrimination goes against white people. It's no longer Jim Crowe, it's Floyd Crowe.#jimcrowe #kendi #systemicracism #woke #biden #racerelations
