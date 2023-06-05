Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Leftists are CORRECT, America IS Systemically Racist ... from Jim Crowe to Floyd Crowe
5 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

The leftists will tell you that America is systemically racist, and they are correct. Only with affirmative action, E.S.G. hiring practices, the biased media, and the Biden ministration hell-bent on giving preferential treatment to blacks over Asians and whites, it is turning into an Ibram Kendi dream, where the discrimination goes against white people. It's no longer Jim Crowe, it's Floyd Crowe.#jimcrowe #kendi #systemicracism #woke #biden #racerelations


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
leftistsaocwokemartin luther kingsystemic racismjim crowequinoxi have a dreamesgbiden administrationracial relationsracial discriminationblind justicecontent of characterdaniel pennyblack only graduationrobin europeesg hiring practicesibrim kendidifferential treatmentequinox judgment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket