28. The Evolution of an Honest Man

He saw life around in black and white,
Neglecting by neutral opinions,
He was set against the submissive sight,
Against all-encompassing ignorance.
Denying like smoke the developments,
Which cut across with his experience,
He broke off relations with confidants
In any case, there was no difference.
And mocking, dishonoring, thought that
He was a true wise man and counted
That ‘round him there were some really mad
Plebs, made-up of people unfounded.
The people who honestly pointed
At his mistakes he at once drove away;
In short, he felt like the Anointed,
And this was repeated by day-to-day.
Essentially he was an honest man
And freedom was his fellow traveler,
He had a development-channeled brain
And self-overvalued power.
But since he was truly a friend of sense,
He at the same time kept way warily,
He was growing up, raising consciousness,
In order to reason more cleverly.
Concisely, gently, more self-restrained
Began to speak out his attitude,
With various stubborn and vile unnamed
He left all debates not to taint the mood.
The cult-figures whom he’d based on before
Were prudently struck off his lifestyle plan;
To hasty assessments he said “No more”,
Becoming a self-navigator man.
And his life was filled with bright colors, truth
And calm, he became a good man with tips
For those who don’t waste their own youth
And have a good brain for creative treats,
For people who chose the creation way,
Who value good sense and morality,
Who have mental health, stand for fair play,
Possessing with originality.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.