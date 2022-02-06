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Roger "Wokeness" Goodell seeks outside help for lack diverse head coaches
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0 view • February 06, 2022
Roger Goodell goes full blown WOKENESS now seeking outside help so they can now fill quota of black coaches... to appear more inclusive.. No longer going to hire based on skills but on skin color... the bigotry of low expectations & black people think this is a win for them..
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