George Floyd, covid, and the 500 billion dollar doctor ~ CDC sues a doctor for using vitamins and eating right ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
Published 16 hours ago

In this discussion I first want to talk about the fact that some are still brainwashed by the mainstream media in believing that the crack-head george was killed by a cops knee on the back of his neck, though he died of a fentanyl overdose. And then I want to lead into the discussion of the 500 billion dollar doctor that treated his patients with food and vitamins in sharing the highwire episode portions (jaxsen report, and the interview between Dell Bigtree and the 500 billion dollar doctor).


References:

- the highwire

  https://rumble.com/c/TheHighWire

- George Floyd

  https://www.brighteon.com/0f6ad289-2945-499a-8817-5baf649fbb70

