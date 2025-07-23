Tel-Aviv: We demand to stop starvation in Gaza, we demand to stop the annihilation of Gaza... We are Israeli, & this does not serve us — Alon-Lee Green

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We demand to stop starvation in Gaza, we demand to stop the annihilation of Gaza... We are Israeli, & this does not serve us — Alon-Lee Green
In a rare Tel Aviv protest, Israelis marched with flour sacks & photos of starving children — demanding an end to the Gaza siege & war
Footage from Alon-Lee Green