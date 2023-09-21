Dr. Naomi Wolf Punches Back At Critics With Pfizer's Own Documents | Counter Narrative Ep. 116

There are way too many things not adding up and the gaslighting can only go on for so long. How long does the Biden regime think it can keep the true story of Jan 6 under wraps?





All you have to do is look at the comments under any “new vaccine” post to see the American people aren’t buying that narrative anymore, and are the suspicions about what happened in maui warranted? Digging into all of that today...

Don't Let the Mainstream Media Control the Narrative - Join AMP INSIDER!

When You Subscribe Now and use the Code 'LEIGH’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 -https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup

It's Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.

SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!

Don't Wait for the Next Financial Crisis - Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KristiLeighKEPHD

Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:

“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS

Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp

Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com

Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews

LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us

AMPINSIDER - A Community and Resource To Connect with Like-Minded Patriots:

https://ampinsider.us/

The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.