U.S. Rejected! Mexico Pleads With Adversary Over Fentanyl Woes!
NewsClips
Published 19 hours ago

The fentanyl crisis has claimed countless lives in the United States, and Mexican drug cartels are a major player in the illicit trade. With millions of dollars worth of pills laced with fentanyl flooding into the U.S. every year, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has turned to China for help with a drug problem they have created.

Keywords
current eventsdrugsmexicofentanyl

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
