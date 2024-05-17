Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Get out! Cheers! Swedes married with alcohol. Avoid "pride"! Flynn. It's about the hegemony!!!
channel image
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
133 Subscribers
43 views
Published 14 hours ago

Languages have very different feelings for "the same" words. Often a different word has a more similar feeling, and if your language doesn't have two different word for "pride", you need to learn Swedish...


#languages #persuasion #hegemony #Flynn #media


Friday video, free texts, frantic images and freedom links:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/get-out-cheers-swedes-married-with-alcohol


Keywords
mediaflynnpersuasionhegemonylanguages

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket