Get out! Cheers! Swedes married with alcohol. Avoid "pride"! Flynn. It's about the hegemony!!!

Languages have very different feelings for "the same" words. Often a different word has a more similar feeling, and if your language doesn't have two different word for "pride", you need to learn Swedish...
#languages #persuasion #hegemony #Flynn #media
Friday video, free texts, frantic images and freedom links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/get-out-cheers-swedes-married-with-alcohol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.