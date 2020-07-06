London Real Interviews Alex Jones Our New COVID-19 World Reality

HOW TO SURVIVE BEING BANNED ON SOCIAL MEDIA & OUR NEW COVID-19 WORLD REALITY



Interview with Bryan Rose on Londonreal



1. Celebrating And Promoting Rose Icke III

2. The Support And Beginning Of The Support And Beginning Of The #londonrealarmy

3. Getting Banned From Social Media Platforms

4. Giving Up Liberties For Freedom Produces Slavery

5. 5G Is Only A Distraction For The Other “Gs”

6. “You Can’t Close America” Rally

7. Sandy Hook Charges

8. The Alex Jones Empire

9. The Joe Rogan Experience

10. Relationship With The White House



Founder Of InfoWars

Alex Jones, is the American broadcaster, journalist, and founder of the independent media platform InfoWars.



Alex has been described as “one of the most important political media figures in the country” and as “America’s leading conspiracy theorist”, and was famously endorsed by President Donald Trump.



Over the past three decades he has investigated some of the most controversial moments in history, including the Oklahoma City bombing, the 9/11 attacks, and the Bilderberg Group.



In 1999 Alex launched InfoWars, which now receives 10 million visitors every month, making it more popular than Newsweek or The Economist.



In 2018 Alex’s channels, with over 5 billion views, were removed from Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and 100 other social media and technology platforms, in a similar battle that Brian Rose is currently fighting.