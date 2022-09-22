PEDRO DELECABRA: 22SEP22 - Is ROYLAB STATS Revealing How COVID-19 Case Numbers Are Directly Related to Vaccination Numbers?

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE



Are the COVID-19 cases, before the "vaccine" roll-out, due to fake PCR tests and harmful trickle-down WHO medical protocol?

Are the SARS-CoV-2 virus cases, and deaths, since the "vaccine" roll-out due to fake PCR tests, WHO medical protocol and the fake "vaccine" itself?

Even though the yellow and green lines look similar, why do most green lines follow the yellow lines then lean to the right?

Perhaps the shape of the lines comes from the fake vaccines.

Perhaps the fake PCR test, and the medical protocol, help increase the frequency of Active Cases (AKA: Positive PCR Test and/or Any Flu Symptom) amount, pulling the Active Cases (yellow line) line more left of the Vaccine Administered (green line) amount.

Maybe it means the "care-givers" are doing a very efficient job at harming, and killing, the world population.

PDLC



